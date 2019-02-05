4 Caledon homes deemed 'unsafe to occupy' after fatal weekend blast

Building inspectors in the Ontario town of Caledon have deemed four homes "unsafe to occupy" following a fatal house explosion on the weekend.

The blast early Sunday completely levelled one home on Maple Grove Road near Charleston Sideroad, killing Joseph Westcott, 54. He was believed to be alone at the time. Caledon is about 60 kilometres northwest of Toronto.

No one else was injured, but the explosion damaged about 22 homes in all and prompted fire crews on Sunday to force about 30 to 35 people from their properties.

The Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM) is still at the scene investigating the cause of the blast.

In a news release on Tuesday, the town of Caledon said seven homes in the evacuated area have been released back to homeowners.

The blast at this house, which was completely demolished, damaged several homes in the immediate area in Caledon. One man, identified as Joseph Westcott, 54, was killed. (Ontario Provincial Police )

Investigators from the OFM are continuing to examine four other damaged homes and have not released them to the town.

"These four properties experienced significant damage from the explosion. It is anticipated that it will be some time before these properties will be available for occupancy," the town said in the release.

Town held meeting with evacuees

On Monday night, the town held a meeting with affected homeowners to give them an update on the status of their properties in the evacuated area.

Crews from the OFM had documented damage to affected homes and sifted through debris at the explosion site during the day on Monday.

The OFM then released four damaged homes to the town. After the release, town building inspectors had a look at the homes before deciding they were not ready for the homeowners to return. "Unsafe to occupy" orders were issued.

Once each homeowner is able to provide the town with a property assessment and a remediation plan, if necessary, the unsafe order will be lifted and the homeowner will be granted full access to his or her home, the town said.

Many people forced from their homes due to the explosion are staying with family members and neighbours. Two are staying at a hotel. (Talia Ricci/CBC)

David Arbuckle, general manager of strategic initiatives for the town of Caledon, said Peel Region is helping Caledon provide services to displaced families.

Some residents forced from their homes are staying with family members, others are staying with neighbours, while about two are staying at a hotel, he said.

"It varies," he said on Tuesday. "Many of them have been able to return to their homes to retrieve personal belongings."

As well, many have retrieved their vehicles.

The cause of the explosion is yet to be determined.