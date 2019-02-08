Caledon house explosion caused by natural gas in home, fire marshal says

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal says a deadly house explosion in Caledon, Ont., last week was caused by natural gas in the residence.

Fire Investigations Supervisor Skye Lorimer did not provide many details on the office's findings, but says the issue lay with a supply line running into the house.

Lorimer says there's no evidence to suggest there was anything suspicious or criminal about the explosion that took place last Sunday.

One man died in the blast and has been identified as 54-year-old Joseph Westcott.

The explosion completely leveled the home in which it took place.

It also prompted evacuations of several nearby houses.