1 person dead after collision in Caledon
One person has died following a collision in Caledon, Ont., north of Brampton, on Sunday.
Crash happened in the area of The Gore and Healy roads Sunday morning, OPP say
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the crash happened in the area of The Gore and Healy roads Sunday morning.
Roads in the area were temporarily closed but have since been reopened.
No other details have been released so far.
