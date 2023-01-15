Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto·New

1 person dead after collision in Caledon

One person has died following a collision in Caledon, Ont., north of Brampton, on Sunday. 

Crash happened in the area of The Gore and Healy roads Sunday morning, OPP say

CBC News ·
Ontario Provincial Police said one person has died following a collision in Caledon, Ont., north of Brampton, on Sunday in the area of The Gore and Healy roads. (Dave Chidley/CBC)

One person has died following a collision in Caledon, Ont., north of Brampton, on Sunday. 

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the crash happened in the area of The Gore and Healy roads Sunday morning.

Roads in the area were temporarily closed but have since been reopened.

No other details have been released so far.

More to come.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now