2 dead after vehicle, school bus collide in Caledon: OPP

Two people are dead after a crash between a vehicle and a school bus in Caledon Tuesday, provincial police say.

The collision happened shortly before 8 a.m. on Heart Lake Road, OPP said in a series of posts on X, formerly called Twitter.

Five people were travelling in the vehicle, while one student and a driver were aboard the school bus, according to police.

One of the passengers in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The four others were taken to hospital, one with very serious injuries. That person later died, police said. The other three passengers had minor injuries, said Sgt. Joe Brisebois in a brief interview with CBC Toronto.

No further details about the deceased were available as investigators are still in the process of notifying next of kin, Brisebois said.

The student and bus driver were uninjured.

Heart Lake Road was closed between Mayfield and Old School roads for the police investigation.