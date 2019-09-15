Man, 24, killed Caledon crash; passenger injured
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal crash in Caledon Sunday morning that killed one man and sent his passenger to hospital.
Investigators believe speed and not wearing a seatbelt were factors
It happened at 4:16 a.m., in the area of Landsbridge Street and Queensgate Boulevard.
Police said in a news release that for "unknown reasons" the driver lost control and struck a tree.
The driver sustained fatal injuries, police said. His passenger was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.
Police have identified the driver as 24-year-old Jonathan Gatti from Bolton.
Investigators believe that speed and not wearing a seatbelt were factors in the crash.
Anyone who may have seen the collision is asked to contact police at 905-584-2241.