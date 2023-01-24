Toronto staff report recommends changes to help make CafeTO permanent

Toronto city staff released a report Tuesday laying out recommendations for how the popular CaféTO program could work going forward, including charging for permits and keeping grants to help businesses make sidewalk and street patios accessible.

The changes would help transition CaféTO from an "emergency response initiative into a sustainable program," the city said in an accompanying news release.

CaféTO, which allows restaurants and bars to open expanded outdoor spaces on sidewalks and in curb lanes from spring to fall, was introduced in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic led to restrictions on indoor dining.

The city has so far covered costs of administering the program to the tune of more than $20 million. Staff are recommending that application and permit fees for CaféTO be introduced and harmonized with patio-related fees that predate the pandemic. The report projects the changes would mean additional revenue of more than $1M this year.

Staff also say that the annual window for the temporary patios should be shortened by 61 days, running from May 15 to Oct. 15, rather than April 15 to Nov. 15.

The report also includes a recommendation that two existing grant programs to help business owners offset some costs of CaféTO be continued.

The report is scheduled to go before the executive committee on Jan 31. If approved, it will be considered by council on February 7.

"CaféTO is a success story for our hospitality industry, and has enhanced the look and feel of our city. As we move out of the COVID-19 pandemic, proposed changes will make CaféTO more sustainable for years to come," Mayor John Tory said in the news release.

Tory has previously said he would support making the program permanent, which city staff recommended in an October 2021 report.

A study funded by the city estimated that CaféTO generated more than $203 million in economic benefits in 2022, with more than 1,300 businesses taking part.

A November 2022 public survey by the city that included feedback from hundreds of restaurant owners and owners of businesses adjacent to patios, as well as more than 7,000 members of the general public, found solid support for the program. Results of the survey are summarized in the report.