CaféTO delays become campaign issue as mayoral candidates pledge to improve program

Toronto's troubled CaféTO initiative became a byelection topic on Thursday as some mayoral candidates pledged to make changes to the program, following complaints by some restaurateurs that they were denied permits to expand their curbside patios this year.

Olivia Chow, former NDP MP and city councillor, former councillor Ana Bailão, and former police chief Mark Saunders all proposed changes to the program if elected mayor. Toronto will vote in a byelection for a new mayor on June 26.

CaféTO allows restaurants and bars to expand their outdoor dining space through sidewalk cafés, curb lane cafés or patios on private property. It was introduced in 2020 as the pandemic led to restrictions on indoor dining, but many have complained about its rollout this year.

At news conference in a restaurant, Chow vowed to fix the program if elected.

She said the city should start the program earlier, make the application process easier, quicker and more transparent, consider reducing fees, consult with small businesses and improve co-ordination of the program at city hall. This year, she said it appears to have broken down.

"We all want CaféTO to be successful. Let's do better. Let's honour and celebrate our small businesses. And let's do it before it gets cold because summer is not very long here in Toronto. Let's get every day out of it so people can enjoy themselves and small businesses can earn a bit more," Chow said.

"Having a patio outside enlivens the street. It adds to the vibrancy. It makes the whole street so much friendlier."

Chow said she would do the following if elected mayor:

Ensuring businesses and BIAs receive prompt information so they can plan ahead and hire staff.

Make it less costly to participate, provide financial support to businesses and ensure fees are fair.

Assign responsibility of the program to one city division, establish a team to execute the program and coordinate across other divisions.

Ensure that businesses who received 2023 approvals have their applications expedited or possibly grandfathered for 2024, and that permits are issued well in advance of the expected patio installation date.

Set a goal of maximizing the number of patios by making the application system transparent, with fewer barriers and an approach that encourages approvals.

Bailão said the city needs to work with businesses to make CaféTO program work. She said the program, introduced during the pandemic, enabled restaurants to make good use of public space.

She said the city needs to be ready to support small businesses earlier in the year.

"There is clearly a mess up this year. It needs to be fixed. Governments need to recognize when they're not doing something right and go back," she said.

"As mayor, I will definitely reverse the fees for this year and ensure sure next year, we have a program that is properly rolled out and that is not at the last minute."

Mark Saunders said he would streamline the program and he would waive the application fees, if elected.

"As mayor, I will cut the red tape," he said.

"People are wondering whether or not they will have these applications approved in time because the bureaucrats are moving too slow."

Safety equipment should be installed by Sunday: city

Shamez Amlani, owner of La Palette, a French bistro on Queen Street West, said CaféTO should be a byelection issue. He hosted Chow for a cup of coffee and a campaign stop.

"This year, the rollout for CaféTO has been painfully slow. Right now, you can see we have the infrastructure in place, we've got our insurance, we've paid all of our fees, we've signed all of the forms, and yet we still don't have a patio on the street," he said.

"It's been a hurry up and wait game... We've got the infrastructure in, we've got the bollards in, we've got the big concrete blocks in the street, and yet we're still not allowed to use and it's the middle of June," he said.

Amlani said the city has told it will let him know whether the patio is approved soon. He said the program should have been rolled out faster and the forms should be easier to understand.

The city says its crews expect to complete the installation of traffic safety equipment for CaféTO curb lane cafés by this Sunday.