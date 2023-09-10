Woman dead after being stabbed in Cabbagetown, police say

A woman has died after she was stabbed in the city's Cabbagetown neighbourhood Saturday afternoon, Toronto police said.

Officers were called to the area of Seaton Street and Callaghan Lane just after 4:30 p.m. for reports that a woman had been stabbed.

Officers arrived and found a woman with serious injuries.

The victim was transported to hospital where she was later pronounced dead, police said.

Toronto police's homicide unit is investigating.