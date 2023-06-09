Toronto charity teaching music and art to low-income kids for over 40 years at risk of closing

A charity that offers music and art instruction to children from low-income neighbourhoods in Toronto is in danger of closing because of a drop in donations and a hike in rent following the pandemic.

The Cabbagetown Community Arts Centre has taught thousands of children music and art at a group and individual level for more than 40 years. It provides instruction to more than 150 children annually from St. James Town, Regent Park and Moss Park on a budget of under $200,000.

But now the centre is asking for financial help to keep its doors open.

Glen Loucks, its executive director, says the centre has made a difference to the lives of children whose families may not have been able to afford such classes.

"Music enhances every aspect of a child's life. Even if they don't go on to become musicians, it improves their cognition, academic performance, social skills. It teaches them to cope with stress. It just benefits all aspects of growing up," he said.

"We really believe that music is important, is essential, in children's lives and we want to continue to be here to provide that. The payoff, if you will, is these students become better citizens when they grow up."

The centre was started in 1979 by four jazz musicians to provide "affordable, accessible" music lessons to children of low-income families. That has been the centre's mission ever since, he said.

"We have a sliding scale of fees based on income, but quite frankly, nobody is turned away because of lack of funds. We remain accessible to everybody," he said.

'A real family'

At times it has offered drama and karate classes, but now offers an arts and crafts class and various music lessons. Those include piano, guitar, violin, percussion and vocal.

The centre has studios for private lessons and practice, a visual arts space and a large performance area with a stage. It also has recitals twice a year for children to showcase their talents to their parents.

Over the years, the centre has provided a sense of community to the students who have attended its lessons and classes, he said.

"Because we've been in existence so long, we have children that have started to come here in the 70s and 80s and they have grown up, have had children of their own who have come here. We've had students who have gone on to teach here. It is a real family. There is a great sense of community, especially among the St. James Town residents."

But when the pandemic hit, the centre was in lockdown for a year. Its programs continued remotely, but it lost half of its enrolment. It also lost some major donors. In the fall of 2021, it resumed limited in-person lessons, and by fall 2022, all of its programs were back in full swing. Its enrolment has slowly started to recover but the donors never came back.

Then, this past spring, the centre was hit with a 10 per cent rent increase.

'I really hope it stays open'

Claire Wang, 12, an alumni of the centre, said the centre helped her to explore her love of music. She was about six when she started taking lessons there and she said it taught her about music theory.

"I feel like everyone is so kind but they push you and they challenge you to learn new things," she said. "I hope that kids can still come here and learn a lot of things like I did. I really hope it stays open."

Wang said the centre nurtured her passion for music.

"Right now, I'm attending the Phil and Eli Taylor Performance Academy and I am the youngest cellist in the Toronto Symphony Youth Orchestra," she said. "The theory I learned here really benefited my playing."

She said of her teachers: "They taught me a lot of things I'll keep with me the rest of my life."

Ava Smirknob, 6, makes art at the centre while waiting for her violin lessons. She said doing art makes her feel creative.

"After... I do the violin. And the song we're playing is Mary Had A Little Lamb. I only know some parts of it, but I am practising how to sing the whole song!"

The centre has set up a GoFundMe page to help it raise the funds it needs to stay open.

