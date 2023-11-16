Police search for man who allegedly asked cab driver if he was Muslim before spraying substance on him

Toronto police are searching for a man who allegedly asked a taxi driver if he was Muslim before spraying him with an unknown substance.

Police say the incident, which took place in the area of Front and Yonge streets early Wednesday, is being treated as a "hate-motivated" assault.

They say they were called to the area just before 4:30 a.m., where a driver had reportedly rolled down his window and asked if a man needed a ride.

"The suspect asked the victim if he was Muslim," police said in a news release. "The suspect then sprayed the victim in the face."

The suspect is described as 20-30 years old, 6 feet tall, wearing a black coat and black pants.

Police have said there's been a 132 per cent increase in hate crimes reports in the city since Oct. 7 .

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3500 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 416-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting www.222tips.com.