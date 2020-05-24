City to deploy more bylaw officers to Trinity Bellwoods Park following 'dangerous' behaviour

City officials in Toronto are condemning the "dangerous" behaviour of people who flooded a popular downtown park on Saturday, saying they could cause a surge in COVID-19 cases.

A statement released by the city late Saturday night says thousands of people packed Trinity Bellwoods Park on one of the first warm days of the year, flouting physical distancing regulations.

"They are putting their own health at risk and by risking the spread of the virus to others, they could contribute to the kind of setback we are trying hard to avoid," Toronto Mayor John Tory said on Twitter.

"I know from talking to them tonight these are smart people who simply have to do better going forward."

Numerous photos shared across social media platforms show hordes of people lounging in the park, apparently disregarding physical distancing regulations.

Toronto police told CBC News on Sunday that officers were reminding people about distancing, but not enforcing or issuing tickets themselves.

Breaking bylaw could cost up to $5K

The city has made it illegal to come within two metres of someone from a different household in parks and public squares.

Those who break the bylaw could be handed a $1,000 ticket on the spot, though officers can also issue higher tickets — subject to the court system — in which fines go up to $5,000 on conviction.

Tory said bylaw officers would be out in force on Sunday.

The city's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Eileen de Villa, also condemned the "selfish and dangerous behaviour" of park-goers.

I understand that the photos of people in Trinity Bellwoods were disappointing today. It was a beautiful day & we all want to enjoy our city together, but this could be selfish & dangerous behaviour that could set us back. (1/3) <a href="https://t.co/cKVj0DdBhh">pic.twitter.com/cKVj0DdBhh</a> —@epdevilla

She noted the city has seen an uptick in cases of COVID-19, reporting 258 new cases on Friday alone.

"Images today of thousands of people gathered in Trinity Bellwoods Park were unacceptable," the city said in the statement.

"Gatherings like this, where people aren't keeping their distance from others, run the risk of setting Toronto back significantly in its efforts to stop the transmission of COVID-19."