Federal Liberals projected to hold onto Toronto Centre in byelection
Marci Ien will win riding, defeating Greens' Annamie Paul, CBC News projects
The federal Liberals have held onto the riding of Toronto Centre in Monday's byelection, CBC News projects.
Liberal candidate Marci Ien, a journalist, is projected to win the seat, according to the CBC News Decision Desk. Annamie Paul, Green Party candidate and leader, will be defeated.
Toronto Centre became vacant when former finance minister Bill Morneau resigned in August.
