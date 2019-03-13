TSB investigates small plane that narrowly missed traffic in crash at Buttonville airport
Male pilot and female passenger in Cirrus SR20 aircraft were not injured
The Transportation Safety Board is investigating a plane crash near the Buttonville airport on Tuesday, the federal agency has confirmed.
The Cirrus SR20 went down around 2 p.m., crashing into an embankment on the north side of 16th Avenue near Highway 404. The male pilot and a single female passenger were uninjured, though the aircraft sustained significant damage.
In a tweet, the TSB classified the crash as a "runway excursion," meaning the plane likely overshot the runway. The northernmost border of the Toronto Buttonville Municipal Airport butts up against 16th Avenue with a fence and berm acting as a barrier.
The plane narrowly missed vehicles as it crossed over several lanes of traffic.
A TSB spokesperson said Wednesday morning that investigators deployed to the crash scene completed their on-site work yesterday evening. The plane was taken to a hangar, where investigators will have a chance to further examine the wreckage.
The cause of the incident has not yet been determined.
