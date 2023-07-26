Markham's Buttonville Airport could become massive industrial hub as housing plans scrapped

The days of planes taking off from Buttonville Municipal Airport in Markham are numbered, but the latest proposal for the site's future has shifted to an entirely industrial complex — a big change from the initial vision for housing, office and commercial spaces.

And despite the housing crisis, the city says building industrial facilities is the right move.

Chris Rickett, director of economic growth and culture for the city of Markham says the latest proposal reflects the current demand in real estate and the economy.

"There continues to be a large demand for housing across the province, across Canada and significantly in the GTA," Rickett acknowledged. "But I think the demand for commercial land and office space has changed, and the economics around employment lands and the need for lands to actually make things has changed."

The airport, located on Highway 404 and 16th Avenue in Markham, is owned by Cadillac Fairview. Its lease is up at the end of November, and the 67-hectare property, which has been slated for redevelopment for over a decade, will eventually be completely transformed.

A plan submitted in 2011 by Cadillac Fairview for a mixed-use development with residential suites, offices and commercial buildings was shelved in 2020. The latest plans submitted to the city are entirely industrial.

That's despite recent data showing Markham is moving at just 59 per cent of the pace needed to meet the province's target of 44,000 new homes in the city by 2031.

'Important to have places people can work'

Rickett says that the pandemic showed weakness in supply chains, and says the market is now reacting to that.

"We're seeing a lot of reinvestment in manufacturing, distribution facilities and large data centres — these are all things everyday residents rely on."

This latest proposal for the Buttonville site seeks to "redevelop the subject lands for employment and industrial uses," according to the documents submitted to the city. (Submitted by the City of Markham)

The proposal includes 11 industrial buildings of varying sizes, as well as two development blocks, a stormwater management block, the widening of Highway 404, and a network of public and private roads, including an extension of Allstate Parkway north through the site to 16th Avenue.

Rickett says there is a significant amount of housing proposals in the approval process, "but it's also important to have places people can work and make things and earn a living so they can pay for those homes."

Ward 4 Coun. Karen Rea agrees.

"We have enough vacant land for the housing targets required but we still need to make it balanced to make sure the people moving into the city have a place to work. So along the corridor on the 404 is an ideal spot for employment," she said, adding she wants to encourage residents to live and work in Markham.

"Having everyone commute downtown isn't ideal," she said. "We want to keep the amount of traffic down."

Could pose problems for public transit: professor

Matti Siemiatycki, a professor of geography and planning at the University of Toronto, says the proposal reflects the real estate and job market.

"There is a huge need for industrial land and industrial services. And the fact that a developer would shift from housing to industrial, highlights that demand," he said.

Siemiatycki says from a planning perspective, there is a dire need for homes but employment also needs to be considered as the population grows.

"What we've seen in other regions is when their industrial base gets hollowed out, it starts to get problematic for the job market."

But he does have concerns about the potential for increased traffic.

"Building a giant auto-oriented and truck-oriented facility in this area could create traffic problems in the community in an area where they are trying to intensify public transit and create opportunities for people to get around without a car."

Woodbine is slated to be a transit corridor in the future, Siemiatycki noted.

According to city documents, York Region's long-term transportation network calls for rapid transit service along Major Mackenzie Drive and also along Woodbine Avenue, south of Major Mackenzie Drive.

Decision could come by end of year

For its part, Cadillac Fairview said in a statement that it's maintained an ownership interest in the Buttonville site for many years and has always envisioned plans for redevelopment at the appropriate time.

"We look forward to providing further details when available," it said.

The Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing said in a statement that planning for both employment and housing opportunities is important for the long-term viability of any community.

"Back in March of this year, the City of Markham committed itself to the province's housing target," the statement said.

"As per the local planning process, the City of Markham, in consultation with the Region of York, will determine the appropriate mix of land uses for this site," it said, adding the Buttonville Airport site is designated as an employment area.

Rickett says the latest application is being reviewed by staff, and in the coming months there will be a public meeting where the community can provide input. Council will then consider the public's feedback and make a decision on next steps.

He estimates that decision will come by the end of the year.