Business jet destroyed by suspicious fire at Buttonville airport

Police are investigating a suspicious blaze that destroyed a business jet at Buttonville airport in Markham.

Fire crews were called to a hangar at the southwest end of the airfield at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday, York Regional Police said.

They arrived to find the Dassault Falcon 50 jet engulfed in flames.

Firefighters used a foam substance to quickly knock down the blaze, but the jet was severely damaged by that time. No one was injured.

A chainlink fence that surrounds the airport was cut, and police found fresh tracks in the snow. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

Investigators found a hole cut into a nearby chain-link fence, fresh tracks in the snow and an empty jerrycan at the base of the jet's stairs, police said.

As of early Friday, investigators were still trying to figure out who owns the plane. It has been parked at Buttonville for some time, but police couldn't say for how long.

Anyone with potentially valuable information is asked to call York police.