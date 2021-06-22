Man with butcher knife arrested outside home of Premier Doug Ford

A man brandishing a butcher's knife was arrested Monday night outside the home of Premier Doug Ford, the premier's office says.

In a brief statement emailed to CBC News Tuesday morning, provincial spokesperson Ivana Yelich said that last night, a man "with a large butcher's knife" showed up at Ford's home in Etobicoke while yelling threats.

"An OPP officer was on site and arrested the man immediately," Yelich said.

"The Premier thanks the officer for his quick action and bravery, which resulted in no harm to anyone involved in the incident."

CBC News has reached out to police for more information.

In a statement on Twitter, NDP Leader Andrea Horwath called the incident "horrifying news." She said her thoughts are with Ford and his family, and thanked the OPP officer who was on site.

"Everyone deserves to feel and to be safe," she said.