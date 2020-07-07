How some businesses are using AI to make sure customers are wearing masks
As masks become mandatory indoors in Toronto to fight the spread of COVID-19, and other parts of the GTA look to follow suit, some businesses are turning to artificial intelligence to make sure customers are following the rules.
Non-medical masks became mandatory in indoor public spaces in Toronto on Tuesday
New technology from a company called GroundLevel Insights, based in Pickering, Ont., is being used at a dozen locations throughout Canada.
Three business in the GTA are using the system, including at Flour Confections, a bake supply shop in Pickering.
In addition to Toronto's mandatory mask bylaw, York, Halton and Peel regions are considering the move..
A similar bylaw will come into effect in the Durham region on Friday.
