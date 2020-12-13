Toronto business owners charged for allegedly operating bar in violation of lockdown rules

Two business owners have been charged for allegedly breaching COVID-19 regulations, Toronto police say.

Shortly before 1 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to a radio call for a noisy party at a business in the Queen Street West and Portland Street area.

Police said in a news release that officers could hear the sound of people and music playing inside but all doors to the business were locked and the windows were covered.

"Those inside refused to unlock the doors for officers," police said in the news release.

"Police located a large group of people inside the business, which was operating as a bar. No one was wearing any form of personal protective equipment or face coverings."

Officers issued two court summonses to the owners of the business for failing to comply with the regulations under the Reopening Ontario Act.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they are asking anyone with information to contact 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).