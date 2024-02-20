Toronto police say 2 bus stop shooting victims were innocent, shot 'indiscriminately'

Toronto police say two victims who were shot near a north Toronto bus stop last weekend were hit "indiscriminately" while going about their day.

At a news conference Tuesday, Det. Sgt. Phillip Campbell said 39-year-old Adu Boakye was walking by a bus shelter near Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue when he was fatally shot Saturday afternoon.

Boakye was "innocently going about his business," Campbell said, as was the 16-year-old boy who was shot in the same area and sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries almost 24 hours prior.

"We believe these two victims were shot indiscriminately," said Campbell, adding neither victim has any affiliation with gang-related activity.

"One person is dead and the other has had their life altered forever."

The first incident took place around 6 p.m. Friday when a 16-year-old boy was waiting for the bus alone before he was shot in the face. Supt. Andy Singh said the boy, who was on his way to a volleyball game at the time of the shooting, is known as an "avid sports player" and a "good student."

As of Tuesday, he remains in hospital with "significant" and potentially "life altering" injuries, Singh said.

Then on Saturday afternoon, Boakye was shot three times while walking past 4359 Jane St. — twice in the stomach — and later died in hospital.

Police say the two victims have no connection with each other or any potential suspects.

Boakye came to Canada in November to support his family, Campbell said. He leaves behind a wife and four children.

Police release suspect information

Although no arrests have been made, Toronto police say they are looking for a Black male around 18 to 25 years old, with a thin build.

He was seen wearing a black coat, a white hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes, a black face covering and possibly a white surgical mask underneath.

Investigators say they can't rule out the possibility that the attacks were related to gang violence.

Police have ramped up their presence in the area as a result of the shootings and have set up a command post that will be in place for at least a week.

"It's really important for the community to know that we're here for your safety," said Singh, adding counsellors will be available to people in the area.

"This is brazen, it was during the daylight hours and that's why we want to bring this person to justice."

Toronto police say they're looking for a Black man somewhere between 18 to 25 years old in connection to two bus stop shootings that happened over the weekend. (Toronto Police Service handout)

Police, crediting help from the public, have also tracked down a vehicle connected to the shootings. Police said the vehicle was stolen in Toronto and found in Hamilton, but they are still looking for any more video footage or information on the vehicle and the shootings.

"We're looking for the community's help in identifying this individual and any other information that can assist us," said Singh.