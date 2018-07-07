Man arrested after Mississauga crash that injured 4

A man is in police custody after a two-car collision that hurt four people in Mississauga in the early morning hours on Saturday.

Officers and paramedics responded to the crash on Burnhamthorpe Road E., near Tomken Road, at about 4 a.m. and found four people with injuries.

Two were taken to the trauma centre at St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto in serious condition, and two others went to local emergency rooms for treatment in stable condition, according to Peel paramedics.

One man was arrested and Peel police expect to charge him, though a spokesperson could not confirm what charge may be laid. They also could not say whether the man was behind the wheel of either vehicle.