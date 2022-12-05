Halton police identify victim of suspicious fire in Burlington
Halton police have identified the victim of a suspicious fire on Nov. 27 in Burlington as Jerwin Belmonte.
Jerwin Belmonte died Nov. 27 in a vehicle fire
Halton police have identified the victim of a suspicious fire on Nov. 27 in Burlington.
Police and fire services responded to a report of a vehicle on fire near Dundas Street West and Tremaine Road at about 3:30 a.m. After putting it out, emergency crews found a body in the vehicle.
Jerwin Belmonte, 31, was killed in the fire, police announced Monday.
He recently moved to Toronto from Edmonton and was last seen alive by Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue East on Nov. 26.
Halton police say anyone with information about his death can call the Homicide Tip Line at 905-825-4776 or contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.