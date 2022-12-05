Halton police identify victim of suspicious fire in Burlington

Halton police have identified the victim of a suspicious fire on Nov. 27 in Burlington.

Police and fire services responded to a report of a vehicle on fire near Dundas Street West and Tremaine Road at about 3:30 a.m. After putting it out, emergency crews found a body in the vehicle .

Jerwin Belmonte, 31, was killed in the fire, police announced Monday.

He recently moved to Toronto from Edmonton and was last seen alive by Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue East on Nov. 26.

Jerwin Belmonte is seen in this photo. He had recently moved to Toronto from Edmonton, according to police. (Halton Regional Police)

Halton police say anyone with information about his death can call the Homicide Tip Line at 905-825-4776 or contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.