Trial of alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur to begin January 2020

The trial of alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur is scheduled to begin in early 2020.

A judge revealed the Jan. 6, 2020, trial date during McArthur's appearance in a downtown Toronto court on Friday morning. Justice John McMahon said the trial will likely take three to four months.

McArthur, wearing a red plaid shirt and black sweater, sat in the courtroom's prisoner's box during the brief appearance. He said little and avoided looking at the family members of his alleged victims.

McArthur is accused of carrying out a years-long killing spree that targeted several men with connections to Toronto's Gay Village.

Police found the remains of seven of the men in large planters at a property where the 67-year-old worked as a landscaper.

The remains of the eighth alleged victim were found in a ravine behind the same property in midtown Toronto.

McArthur is facing eight counts of first-degree murder.

He is scheduled to return to court on Dec. 13.

The Toronto police investigation into his alleged crimes is ongoing, but investigators say they do not believe there are additional victims.