The first day of Bruce McArthur's sentencing hearing in Toronto is revealing new details about the trove of evidence against the serial killer.

The hearing, which got underway Monday morning and is expected to last three days, comes just days after McArthur pleaded guilty to eight counts of first-degree murder, a year after his arrest.

Crown attorney Michael Cantlon began the hearing in Ontario Superior Court by affirming something that members of the LGBT community in Toronto were long aware of: They were targeted by a killer.

He then began reading a detailed account into what police uncovered in their investigation of McArthur.

As part of the sentencing hearing, families and friends have also submitted victim impact statements, some of which will be read aloud in court after the agreed statement of facts.

'Staged' photos and souvenirs

Reading from the agreed statement of facts, Cantlon said photographs of several victims, including Selim Esen, Andrew Kinsman, Soroush Mahmudi, and Dean Lisowick, were found on his digital devices.

Cantlon also elaborated on a detail first revealed in a shorter statement of facts released last week, telling the court that victims were photographed while "staged" after their deaths, typically with ropes around their necks.

Some had signs of strangulation and one had a cigar in his mouth.

In the case of Skandaraj Navaratnam, McArthur's first victim, police found 31 photographs of him, including an image of a missing persons poster showing Navaratnam, Abdulbasir Faizi and Majeed Kayhan.

Police also found Navaratnam bracelet, engraved with Skanda, Navaratnam's nickname, in McArthur's bedroom.

18 photographs of Andrew Kinsman, McArthur's final victim, were found after he was killed, including some with the murder weapon — a piece of rope with a metal bar attached — around his neck. McArthur had also shaved his head.

It was also revealed that McArthur had tried to delete the photographs of his victims, but they were recovered through forensic analysis.

McArthur arrested for assault in 2016

More light is also being shed on McArthur's contact with police in the years before he was arrested in the serial killings in January 2018.

The statement of facts revealed McArthur was arrested, but not charged, for assault in 2016. CBC had previously reported about McArthur's 2003 assault conviction.

The 2016 incident is likely connected to the case of Paul Gauthier, a Toronto police officer who will appear before a tribunal on Tuesday for misconduct in connection with the McArthur case.

More to come