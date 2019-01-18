A year after Bruce McArthur's arrest, the lead investigator in the serial murder case speaks out

Exactly one year after police arrested a suspected serial killer believed to be responsible for a string of disappearances that rocked Toronto's Gay Village, the lead investigator in the Bruce McArthur case is set to speak out.

Toronto Police Insp. Hank Idsinga will appear on CBC Radio's Metro Morning to reflect on the case, how it changed his understanding of serial killers, and how it affected him.

McArthur, 67, who is charged with eight counts of first-degree murder, is accused of carrying out a years-long killing spree that claimed the lives of Skandaraj Navaratnam, 40, Andrew Kinsman, 49, Selim Esen, 44, Abdulbasir Faizi, 44, Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam, 37, Dean Lisowick, 47, Soroush Mahmudi, 50, and Majeed Kayhan, 58.

McArthur is also accused of killing these eight men. Top row, from left to right, Skandaraj Navaratnam, 40, Andrew Kinsman, 49, Selim Esen, 44, and Abdulbasir Faizi, 44. Bottom row, from left to right: Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam, 37, Dean Lisowick, 47, Soroush Mahmudi, 50, and Majeed Kayhan, 58. (Toronto Police Service/CBC) The remains of seven of those men were found in large planters at the Mallory Crescent property where McArthur worked for years as a landscaper. An eighth victim's remains were found in a ravine behind the same home.

Until December 2017, police maintained there was no evidence of a serial killer in the Gay Village. What the public didn't know then was that for months the force had McArthur in its sights.

Bruce McArthur appeared in court in Toronto Friday via video link. His case was put over to Oct. 22. (Pam Davies) In 2012, police launched the Project Houston task force to probe the cases of Navaratnam, Faizi and Kayhan. Eighteen months later, the probe was closed after investigators said they couldn't find any criminal evidence.

Over the next three years, Mahmudi, Kanagaratnam, Lisowick, Esen and Kinsman all went missing. It wasn't until the disappearance of Kinsman, who was reported missing within 72 hours, that police launched a new task force, Project Prism, to probe his disappearance along with that of Esen.

That decision was later slammed by members of the LGBT community, with many questioning if the fact that many of the other possible victims were men of colour led to police not taking their cases as seriously as that of Kinsman.

Starting in September 2017, McArthur's movements were being tracked by the police mobile surveillance unit. By November, investigators had reason to believe McArthur was connected to Kinsman's murder.

In January 2018, McArthur was arrested after investigators observed a man entering his Thorncliffe Park apartment. Officers forcibly entered the apartment, where they found the man in restraints.

McArthur is expected to stand trial on Jan. 6, 2020.

Click below for a complete timeline on the investigation into the McArthur case.