A year after Bruce McArthur's arrest, the lead investigator in the serial murder case speaks out
Insp. Hank Idsinga will appear on CBC Radio's Metro Morning to reflect on the case and how it changed him
Exactly one year after police arrested a suspected serial killer believed to be responsible for a string of disappearances that rocked Toronto's Gay Village, the lead investigator in the Bruce McArthur case is set to speak out.
Toronto Police Insp. Hank Idsinga will appear on CBC Radio's Metro Morning to reflect on the case, how it changed his understanding of serial killers, and how it affected him.
Until December 2017, police maintained there was no evidence of a serial killer in the Gay Village. What the public didn't know then was that for months the force had McArthur in its sights.
Over the next three years, Mahmudi, Kanagaratnam, Lisowick, Esen and Kinsman all went missing. It wasn't until the disappearance of Kinsman, who was reported missing within 72 hours, that police launched a new task force, Project Prism, to probe his disappearance along with that of Esen.
Starting in September 2017, McArthur's movements were being tracked by the police mobile surveillance unit. By November, investigators had reason to believe McArthur was connected to Kinsman's murder.
In January 2018, McArthur was arrested after investigators observed a man entering his Thorncliffe Park apartment. Officers forcibly entered the apartment, where they found the man in restraints.
McArthur is expected to stand trial on Jan. 6, 2020.