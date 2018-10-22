An independent review of missing persons' cases in Toronto will now include Bruce McArthur's victims
'It's going to have a huge impact on the way that we work with missing persons,' LGBTQ activist says
An independent review into how Toronto police handle missing persons investigations will be expanded to include the victims of serial killer Bruce McArthur after earlier being excluded while the case was pending to ensure his right to a fair trial.
The Toronto Police Services Board voted in favour of expanding the ongoing review at a meeting Tuesday. The move follows the more than year-long efforts of members of the city's LGBTQ community for details into the force's handling of the case.
And for many in the community, it's a welcome step towards answers.
McArthur was sentenced in February to life behind bars for killing eight men, most with connections to Toronto's Gay Village, between 2010 and 2017.
Expanded probe follows misconduct charge
A judicial order, which was unsealed in February, showed that Toronto police knew McArthur "had a link" to three of the eight men he pleaded guilty to murdering after interviewing the serial killer in late 2013.
Sgt. Paul Gauthier, who arrested but later released McArthur in connection with an incident in 2016, has accused the force of turning him into "a scapegoat," claiming it was diverting attention from other errors made during the investigation into the now 67-year-old.
At least three of McArthur's victims are believed to have been killed after 2016. His victims were Skandaraj Navaratnam, 40, Andrew Kinsman, 49, Selim Esen, 44, and Abdulbasir Faizi, 44, Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam, 37, Dean Lisowick, 47, Soroush Mahmudi, 50, and Majeed Kayhan, 58.
Review now extended to 2021
The independent review led by former Ontario Court of Appeal judge Gloria Epstein began in September 2018 and was set to finish in April 2020, but is now extended until January 2021.
"It is our hope that Justice Epstein's review will be comprehensive enough to assist the Toronto Police Service in improving its practices and procedures related to missing person investigations, particularly those involving marginalized communities," said ministry spokesperson Brian Gray.
"It is up to the Toronto Police Services Board to determine the scope of that review. Ontario has no plans to commence a public inquiry."
With files from Farrah Merali