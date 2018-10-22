An independent review of missing persons' cases in Toronto will now include Bruce McArthur's victims

An independent review into how Toronto police handle missing persons investigations will be expanded to include the victims of serial killer Bruce McArthur after earlier being excluded while the case was pending to ensure his right to a fair trial.

The Toronto Police Services Board voted in favour of expanding the ongoing review at a meeting Tuesday. The move follows the more than year-long efforts of members of the city's LGBTQ community for details into the force's handling of the case.

And for many in the community, it's a welcome step towards answers.

"It's going to have a huge impact on the way that we work with missing persons in the city of Toronto and hopefully it'll be a lesson that other jurisdictions can use for their missing persons' units," said Haran Vijayanathan, executive director of the Alliance of South Asian AIDS Prevention (ASAAP).

McArthur was sentenced in February to life behind bars for killing eight men, most with connections to Toronto's Gay Village, between 2010 and 2017.

Expanded probe follows misconduct charge

A judicial order, which was unsealed in February, showed that Toronto police knew McArthur "had a link" to three of the eight men he pleaded guilty to murdering after interviewing the serial killer in late 2013.

McArthur's victims include eight men, most with connections to Toronto's Gay Village. Top row, from left to right, Skandaraj Navaratnam, 40, Andrew Kinsman, 49, Selim Esen, 44, and Abdulbasir Faizi, 44. Bottom row, from left to right: Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam, 37, Dean Lisowick, 47, Soroush Mahmudi, 50, and Majeed Kayhan, 58. (Toronto Police Service/CBC) Police had questioned McArthur after launching an investigation dubbed Project Houston, which was launched to probe the disappearances of Skandaraj Navaratnam, Abdulbasir Faizi and Majeed Kayhan, but the probe was shut down in April 2014 when investigators said they couldn't find any criminal evidence connected to the missing men.

A Toronto police officer was later charged with two counts professional misconduct at a police tribunal in connection with the McArthur case.

Sgt. Paul Gauthier, who arrested but later released McArthur in connection with an incident in 2016, has accused the force of turning him into "a scapegoat," claiming it was diverting attention from other errors made during the investigation into the now 67-year-old.

At least three of McArthur's victims are believed to have been killed after 2016. His victims were Skandaraj Navaratnam, 40, Andrew Kinsman, 49, Selim Esen, 44, and Abdulbasir Faizi, 44, Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam, 37, Dean Lisowick, 47, Soroush Mahmudi, 50, and Majeed Kayhan, 58.

Review now extended to 2021

The independent review led by former Ontario Court of Appeal judge Gloria Epstein began in September 2018 and was set to finish in April 2020, but is now extended until January 2021.

Haran Vijayanathan, is the executive director at the Alliance for South Asian AIDS Prevention (ASAAP). (CBC) Meanwhile, Vijayanathan says there are members of the LGBTQ community who would still like to see a public inquiry into the case.

The Ontario government has said it has no plan to hold such an inquiry, with the spokesperson for the province's attorney general saying in February the ministry hopes the independent investigation being undertaken by Epstein will be sufficient.

"It is our hope that Justice Epstein's review will be comprehensive enough to assist the Toronto Police Service in improving its practices and procedures related to missing person investigations, particularly those involving marginalized communities," said ministry spokesperson Brian Gray.

"It is up to the Toronto Police Services Board to determine the scope of that review. Ontario has no plans to commence a public inquiry."