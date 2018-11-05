Judge expected to set trial date for alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur

Alleged Toronto serial killer Bruce McArthur is scheduled to make another appearance in court on Monday.

It's expected that an Ontario Superior Court judge will set a date for McArthur's trial on eight counts of first-degree murder. He is accused in the deaths of eight men between 2010 and 2017, many of whom had ties to the city's Gay Village.

McArthur, 67, was arrested in January after a months-long police investigation of two missing persons cases led officers to suspect he had played a role in the disappearances.

Multiple searches of a midtown Toronto property where McArthur had worked as a landscaper eventually turned up the remains of seven different men in garden planters, while remains of an eighth man were discovered in a forested ravine that borders the yard.

McArthur is currently being held in pre-trial detention at the Toronto South Detention Centre in Etobicoke.

Late last month, McArthur appeared in court, in person, for the first time. Until then, he had only participated in hearings via video link.

During that hearing on Oct. 22, he waived his right to a preliminary hearing, meaning that once a date has been decided, the case will go straight to trial. McArthur didn't make eye contact with family members of his alleged victims, who had packed into the College Park courthouse.

While investigators have said they do not believe there are any more victims, the case against McArthur constitutes the largest forensic probe in the history of the Toronto Police Service.

Last week, several funerals took place for McArthur's alleged victims after police revealed that some of their remains had been released to their respective families.

Monday's hearing is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. at the University Avenue courthouse.