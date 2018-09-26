Alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur to make Toronto court appearance

Bruce McArthur, the alleged serial killer charged with eight counts of first-degree murder, is set to appear in a Toronto court on Wednesday morning.

Toronto police have said they don't plan to lay any new charges against the 66-year-old self-employed landscaper.

McArthur is accused of killing eight men, many of whom had ties to the city's Gay Village, and were reported missing between 2010 and 2017.

They are: Skandaraj Navaratnam, 40, Andrew Kinsman, 49, Selim Esen, 44, and Abdulbasir Faizi, 44, Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam, 37, Dean Lisowick, 47, Soroush Mahmudi, 50, and Majeed Kayhan, 58.

McArthur is accused of killing these eight men. Top row, from left to right, Skandaraj Navaratnam, 40, Andrew Kinsman, 49, Selim Esen, 44, and Abdulbasir Faizi, 44. Bottom row, from left to right: Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam, 37, Dean Lisowick, 47, Soroush Mahmudi, 50, and Majeed Kayhan, 58. (Toronto Police Service/CBC)

In July, police finished a nine-day, inch-by-inch search of a ravine near a home on Mallory Crescent, where the dismembered remains of several men were found buried in large garden planters on the north Toronto property.

Acting Insp. Hank Idsinga, who is leading the investigation, has said police have no reason to believe they will find the remains of any other possible victims at any of the roughly 100 properties they have searched across the Greater Toronto Area.

Idsinga also noted that investigators continue, however, to review cold-case files and missing-persons cases dating back to the 1970s and 1980s.

McArthur has been in custody at the Toronto South Detention Centre in Etobicoke since his arrest on Jan. 18.