Lead Bruce McArthur investigator to give 1st update since discovery of more human remains

The lead homicide detective in the case of alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur is expected to provide an update at a news conference in Toronto this morning.

Acting Inspector Hank Idsinga is set to speak to reporters starting at 10:00 a.m. ET at downtown police headquarters. You can watch the news conference in the video above.

Earlier this month, Idsinga revealed that more human remains were discovered at the Mallory Crescent home where McArthur, 66, worked as a landscaper before his arrest in January. Police previously discovered the remains of seven men buried in garden planters throughout the north Toronto property.

McArthur faces eight charges of first-degree murder in the deaths of men with ties to the city's Gay Village. Police have been unable to find any remains belonging to one of those men, Majeed Kayhan.

Members of the Toronto Police Service go through the back of property along Mallory Crescent in Toronto. During a multi-day search, police reported finding human remains every day. (Tijana Martin/Canadian Press)

In recent weeks, police search teams have carried out a fourth set of excavations at the property. The effort has focused on a forested ravine that butts up against the home's backyard.

Idsinga previously said the new search was instigated by cadaver dogs, which indicated in May that more human remains may be buried at the property.