Brothers charged after man beaten unconscious in Toronto's east end

Toronto police say two brothers have been charged after a man was allegedly beaten unconscious with baseball bats.

Police say they were called to the city's east end on Saturday evening where officers located a man with serious injuries.

They allege the man was beaten with baseball bats by four men who then drove away in a van.

Police say the man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries and is now in stable condition.

Investigators say two brothers, aged 18 and 21, have been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Police initially said the accused were twins.

Police say they are still searching for the two other suspects.

Investigators say the suspects did not know their alleged victim.