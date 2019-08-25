Brothers charged after man beaten unconscious in Toronto's east end
Toronto police say two brothers have been charged after a man was allegedly beaten unconscious with baseball bats.
Victim rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries on Saturday, police say
Police say they were called to the city's east end on Saturday evening where officers located a man with serious injuries.
They allege the man was beaten with baseball bats by four men who then drove away in a van.
Police say the man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries and is now in stable condition.
Investigators say two brothers, aged 18 and 21, have been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.
Police initially said the accused were twins.
Police say they are still searching for the two other suspects.
Investigators say the suspects did not know their alleged victim.
