10 years after William Junior Appiah was shot dead, his brother pleads for new tips

On Jane Street just north of Finch Avenue West is a basketball court with yellow painted lines. It's surrounded by tall trees, a metal gate and a large patch of grass.

For most people it looks like any other court, but for Prince Young Appiah, it's the place where his little brother was shot dead 10 years ago.

"When I do pass this area, I just have that quick glimpse of that day," said Appiah, who said he remembers the flood of phone calls he received that evening.

William Junior Appiah was just 18 when he was gunned down on Sept. 16, 2008 while playing basketball across from the Driftwood Community Centre.

Police believe his murder was targeted, and at the time investigators released security camera footage of what they believed were three suspects. Ten years later, there have been no charges and no arrests.

Appiah says the family is struggling to find closure.

William Junior Appiah, left, was the son of Ghanaian immigrants. His family said he wasn't involved with gangs and don't know why anyone would have wanted to kill him. (CBC )

"It's not easy. We have our day-to-day life. We just try to move forward," said Appiah.

"Special occasions like Thanksgiving and Christmas, birthdays — we always have to reminisce and just hope and wish that he was here with us."

The family is now making a renewed push for witnesses or others with information to come forward. Homicide detectives say every open case — no matter how far back — is still actively investigated but they do rely on tips from members of the public.

Appiah says the record number of homicides this year in the city of Toronto — roughly a third of which remain unsolved — is a reminder of how little has changed since the time his brother was murdered.

Documentary remembers Junior

Appiah recently put a documentary on YouTube that compiles footage from the day of the shooting, media stories as well as interviews with people who knew his brother.

Prince Young Appiah says 10 years later, his family is still struggling with the loss of his younger brother. (Joe Fiorino)

"He was a very quiet shy person," said Appiah.

"He loved sports. From the time when we were young ... we just played sports ... Now that I don't have a brother, I miss those types of stuff."

Part of the documentary includes the surveillance footage released by Toronto police of three people walking toward the victim moments before he was shot.

Despite the wide circulation of that video, no suspect names were released.

Appiah says he believes there may have been an unspoken understanding for people in the community not to "snitch," but he hopes 10 years later some might have a change of heart.

Family and friends of William Junior Appiah comfort one another at the location where he was shot dead in September 2008. (CBC)

"People change. I'm just hoping whoever is watching ... can come forward with information. Just give us some kind of lead," said Appiah.

"Because it's been so long."

'These case are still active': Homicide team

Of the 710 homicides in the city of Toronto since 2008, 246 remain unsolved — that's around 34 per cent.

Acting Insp. Hank Idsinga said his message to families is that they never stop investigating.

"We don't lose focus on these cases. The cases are still active; cases are never closed without a resolution."

Acting Insp. Hank Indsinga says no matter how old the case is, police never stop investigating. But tips from the public are key. (Joe Fiorino/CBC)

Idsinga couldn't comment specifically on the killing of William Junior Appiah but said there's many reasons why no arrests are made in certain cases.

"We may know who the suspect is, we just don't have enough evidence to arrest them and lay a charge at that point in time. We may know who the suspect is, and he may be deceased or they may have fled the country," he said.

Prince Young Appiah, right, said his favourite memories of his brother, left, are playing sports together. (CBC)

As for Prince Young Appiah — he says he firmly believes there are people out there who know the person who pulled the trigger that ended his little brother's life.

"I can't live while knowing that these people are still out there," said Appiah.

"You see a brother coming and pleading for help. And just some answers."