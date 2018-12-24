1 of 2 brothers charged in 14-year-old's homicide appears in Brampton court

One of the brothers accused of murder in the death of a Mississauga teenager earlier this month made another court appearance on Monday.

Mark Mahabir's brief hearing in Brampton was marked by a prolonged, tense stare between himself and the father of his alleged victim, 14-year-old Riley Driver-Martin.

Driver-Martin's father sat adjacent to the plexiglass cell that holds those in custody during court proceedings. He declined to speak with CBC Toronto.

Mahabir, 20, said little, as his case was put over until January 7, when the court will set a date for his bail hearing.

Speaking to reporters after the proceeding, Mahabir's legal counsel expressed frustration that the Crown has not provided any preliminary disclosure in the case.

"I do not know the basis upon which my client was charged," said lawyer David Midanik.

"We want the process to go faster, to get more information sooner, so we can take the appropriate steps," he continued.

Midanik added that disclosure from the Crown will be critical before the bail hearing, so that Mahabir's potential sureties can understand on what basis he has been charged.

Mahabir and his brother Nicholas, also 20, were arrested and charged with second-degree murder in Driver-Martin's death earlier this month.

Nicholas is scheduled to appear via video link for his own hearing later Monday. The brothers have different lawyers and will be tried separately.

Police discovered Driver-Martin's body with "obvious signs of trauma" in a Mississauga Park on December 8.

The teen had left his home the night before, but was not reported missing to police before his body was found the following morning.

Investigators have not revealed the ultimate cause of death in the homicide.

The park where he was discovered is not far from Clarkson Secondary School, where Driver-Martin attended classes.

Both Mark and Nicholas Mahabir were known to police at the time of their arrests.