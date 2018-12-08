2nd man arrested in connection with Mississauga teen's death

Peel police say they have arrested a second suspect in connection with the death of a 14-year-old boy Friday in a Mississauga, Ont., park.

Mark Mahabir, 20, of Mississauga surrendered to police Saturday, after an arrest warrant for second-degree murder was issued for him earlier in the day.

The arrest comes hours after his brother, Nicholas Mahabir, also 20, was arrested Friday night on the same charge.

Mark Mahabir is scheduled to appear in a Brampton, Ont., court Sunday.

Body found Friday morning

Police were called shortly before 8 a.m. Friday to the area of Lewisham and Truscott drives in Mississauga, a city west of Toronto, where they found the boy's body.

Police have now identified the victim as Riley Driver-Martin.

A spokesperson for Peel police was tight-lipped about the investigation early Saturday afternoon, saying only that the accused was arrested on Friday night. Const. Iryna Yashnyk could not confirm the cause of the boy's death, or elaborate on information released Friday that the body had obvious signs of trauma.

Yashnyk also would not answer questions about a possible motive, or whether the victim and the accused knew each other.

The teen had left home on Thursday night, but had not been reported missing, Peel Const. Danny Marttini, another spokesperson for the force, told reporters on Friday.

The park where the boy was found is not far from Clarkson Secondary School, where the victim attended classes. In a letter sent to Clarkson families, the school board said "police believe this is an isolated incident and have assured us there are no additional safety precautions needed at our school."

The Peel District School Board had counsellors at the school on Saturday for students and staff who wanted to talk about their feelings. The board also tweeted a copy of a tip sheet of ways to cope with emotional stress. The 11 tips included finding "a safe and comfortable environment" to share thoughts and feelings, avoiding engaging in speculation about what happened, either verbally or online, and sticking to normal routines as much as possible.

Investigators are appealing to witnesses, anyone with video surveillance footage or who may know anything about the case to call the Peel police homicide and missing persons bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.