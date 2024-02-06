Trains running through Bronte GO Station again after suspicious package investigation

Trains are once again running through Bronte GO Station after a police investigation over a suspicious package shut down the station and caused delays Tuesday.

Both the north and south sides of Bronte station are open and trains are flowing through the station, Halton police said.

Officers received a call about the package at around 5 a.m. and the service's explosive disposal unit was called in to investigate.

The package was found to not be an explosive, but police say they are now investigating whether or not it was intentionally left there to resemble that kind of device.

The shutdown had caused significant delays for some customers on the Lakeshore West line.