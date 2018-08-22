Family members of Reese Fallon — one of two people who died after a gunman opened fire in Toronto's Greektown neighbourhood in the evening of July 21— plan to attend their first public event in her honour today.

It comes exactly one month after the 18-year-old was shot and killed along Danforth Avenue.

Marcie Pekar, a close friend of the family, described in a phone interview how Fallon's parents are doing.

"Broken-hearted," she said. "They're drowning, just in a constant state of drowning."

The shooting along a busy street known for its local shops and restaurants has led to an outpouring of grief.

A poster for the fundraising event, seen in a local restaurant in Toronto's Beach neighbourhood. (Lorenda Reddekopp/CBC News)

While the Fallon family knows attending today's fundraising barbeque will be difficult, Pekar said they want to say thank you.

'We're going to hold you'

"This is a community that's said 'we're going to hold you, because you can't hold yourselves right now,'" said Pekar, who has a child the same age as Reese and another the age of one of her younger siblings.

She said Fallon's mother, Claudine deBeaumont, described the support they've received as a "big community arm that's wrapping around their family and this is an opportunity for [the family to show] gratitude."

The fundraiser, to be held at Bob Acton Park, at Gerrard St E and William Hancox Ave will include a barbeque, music from local residents, as well as a raffle and auction.

Mourners comfort one another as they arrive at Reese Fallon's funeral last month. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

Emma Brown, an event planner who went to high school with Fallon's mother, organized the fundraiser as a way to do something for the family.

"I can't help them heal, so all I can do is help create an avenue for people to get together who also want to give."

Brown said she experienced an unbelievable amount of support, with so many people offering donations and everyone who was asked to help agreeing.

10-year-old Julianna Kozis, left, and 18-year-old Reese Fallon died when a gunman indiscriminately fired several shots into restaurants and cafes along Danforth Avenue. (Cole Burston/Getty Images)

One unexpected response came when she reached out to an insurance company, inquiring about providing the event insurance free of charge.

The first answer she received: "'Kudos for reaching out, but we just don't donate insurance to this kind of scenario.' But in the end, they did."

Brown said one of the donors is Loblaws, where Fallon worked part-time, which is providing all the food and staff for the barbeque.

'I'm sure there's going to be a lot of tears, but hopefully some happy ones, too'

She expects many of those in attendance will be people who knew Fallon.

"I can't even begin to imagine how [it's] going to be when everyone's together," she said. "I'm sure there's going to be a lot of tears, but hopefully some happy ones, too."

Emma Brown, who went to school with Reese Fallon's mother, used her skills as an event planner to organize the fundraiser. (Submitted by Emma Brown)

All funds raised will go towards the Reese Fallon Legacy Scholarship — a GoFundMe initiative to provide a scholarship to a graduate from Fallon's high school, Malvern Collegiate.

Pekar, who said she still can't manage to return to the Danforth, describes what Fallon's legacy is to her:

"Reese was a beautiful soul, she was an 18-year-old girl just starting her life, just starting to spread her wings and she would have set the world on fire," Pekar said, her voice breaking. "She had already started and she was making the world a better place."​