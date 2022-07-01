Three people have been killed and a woman and child seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision in Brock Township, Durham Regional Police say.

Shortly before noon on Canada Day, emergency crews responded to the collision at Regional Road 23 and Thorah Concession Road, approximately 110 kilometres north of Toronto.

Police say the victims are all adults — one woman and two men.

The woman and child were in one vehicle while the three people killed were in the other.

Durham police say their collision investigation unit is on the scene and that they will provide further details later.