Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto

Man critically injured in 2-vehicle collision in Brock Township

A 25-year-old man was critically injured in a two-vehicle collision in Brock Township on Saturday, Durham Regional Police say.

2 people treated for minor injuries and released from hospital, police say

CBC News ·
Two police cars.
Durham police responded to a head-on collision between two vehicles on Lake Ridge Road near Highway 48 at around 11 a.m. (Durham Regional Police/Twitter)

A 25-year-old man was critically injured in a two-vehicle collision in Brock Township on Saturday, Durham Regional Police say.

Officers responded to a head-on collision on Lake Ridge Road near Highway 48 at around 11 a.m.

Police say a black four-door Hyundai was northbound on Lake Ridge Road when the driver crossed into the southbound lanes and struck a black Ford SUV. 

The driver of the Hyundai was taken to a Toronto-area hospital where he remains in critical condition.  Two of the SUV's occupants were treated at a local hospital for minor injuries and released.

Investigators believe alcohol and/or drugs may have been a factor.

Police say roads in the area were closed for several hours while evidence was collected.  Anyone who witnessed this collision is being urged to call Durham police or Crime Stoppers.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now