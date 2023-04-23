Man critically injured in 2-vehicle collision in Brock Township

A 25-year-old man was critically injured in a two-vehicle collision in Brock Township on Saturday, Durham Regional Police say.

Officers responded to a head-on collision on Lake Ridge Road near Highway 48 at around 11 a.m.

Police say a black four-door Hyundai was northbound on Lake Ridge Road when the driver crossed into the southbound lanes and struck a black Ford SUV.

The driver of the Hyundai was taken to a Toronto-area hospital where he remains in critical condition. Two of the SUV's occupants were treated at a local hospital for minor injuries and released.

Investigators believe alcohol and/or drugs may have been a factor.

Police say roads in the area were closed for several hours while evidence was collected. Anyone who witnessed this collision is being urged to call Durham police or Crime Stoppers.