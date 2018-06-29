Kyle Busquine and two other men are being hailed as heroes after rescuing a blind man who fell onto the train tracks at a Toronto subway station.

The incident happened at Broadview Station just before 3 p.m. on Thursday, and nobody was hurt thanks to the trio's quick thinking. One horrified Toronto commuter snapped a picture of the moments after the rescue.

It was the right thing to do, the human thing to do, to help someone else in need. - Kyle Busquine

​Busquine, a 24-year-old landscaper, was forced to make an unexpected stop at Broadview due to a train issue. That's when he heard a faint yell.

"Help, help, help me," Busquine recalls hearing.

"It was very guttural and filled with fear."

Looking over the platform, he saw a man and his walking cane on the track.

"That's all it took."

Busquine jumped onto the tracks and two others followed. Together, they hoisted the man onto the platform as fast as they could, worried another train may be coming toward them.

Julie Caniglia, who photographed the rescue and posted about the brave act on social media, says one man on her eastbound train actually leapt down and crossed the tracks to get to the westbound platform to help.

"There's no way I would've been able to do it by myself, especially without hurting the man any further," Busquine said.

After the incident, the TTC says the man who fell was waiting for a westbound train when he walked off the edge of the platform. Paramedics transported him to the hospital with minor injuries after he was rescued.

'These men need to be recognized,' says witness

Busquine didn't get the names of the other two men who helped him but he is very grateful for their bravery.

"I do want to thank them. They did a great job for coming down and helping out," he said.

He's not the only one who wants to say thanks.

Caniglia's Facebook post praising Busquine and the other men has been shared over 27,000 times.

"These men need to be recognized," she wrote.

"If they hadn't reacted so quickly, the outcome would have been horrific."

Busquine says he's been overwhelmed by the support he is receiving.

"Sometimes you just are where you need to be. I truly think that everything happened for a reason for sure and I'm just happy everything played out how it did.

"It was the right thing to do, the human thing to do, to help someone else in need," he said.