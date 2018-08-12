Broadview and Gerrard reopens to traffic month earlier than expected

Traffic is flowing again at one of the busiest corners in Toronto's east end after construction crews were able to finish extensive streetcar track work a month earlier than scheduled.

The intersection at Broadview Avenue and Gerrard Street East reopened to all vehicle, bicycle and pedestrian traffic at 8 a.m. on Sunday.

"Work finished early because of favourable weather and the condition of infrastructure located beneath the Broadview-Gerrard intersection," the city said on its website.

"Due to this, crews were able to complete the track replacement and repair work within a shorter time-frame than previously planned."

TTC crews, however, will be on scene at the intersection until Aug. 25 to restore power to overhead wires. The work will occur during daytime hours and will mean some lane closures, according to the city.

"However, traffic will be maintained in both directions at all times," it said.

The project to replace aging streetcar tracks along Broadview Avenue began on June 25, and TTC officials said at the time that the complex nature of the infrastructure in that area could present challenges for crews.

As for transit service changes, riders should note:

Current detours for the 504 King, 505 Dundas and 506 Carlton buses will resume their routes through the intersection at Broadview Avenue and Gerrard Street East.

Streetcars will be tested overnight between Aug. 26 and Aug. 29. The 504 King and the 506 Carlton streetcars are expected to resume Sept. 2.

The TTC says it is planning to "host an opening event" for the intersection, but no details have been announced yet.