U.K. soldier charged with 2nd-degree murder in fatal Toronto assault, British Army says

A 28-year-old man charged with second-degree murder following a fatal assault in downtown Toronto last month is a U.K. soldier, a spokesperson for the British Army said.

The soldier was arrested and charged after Toronto police responded to a call about an assault at King Street West and Portland Street at around 11:25 p.m. on Aug. 28.

Police said the victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and died on Aug. 30. Police have identified him as Brett Sheffield, 38, of Manitoba.

Brett Sheffield, 38, died after being assaulted in August. (Toronto Police Services)

On Wednesday a British Army spokesperson confirmed to CBC Toronto that the accused is a British soldier.

"Our thoughts are with the family of the victim at this tragic time," Lt. Col. Mike Brigham wrote in an email.

"As the matter is the subject of an ongoing investigation by the Canadian authorities, it would be inappropriate to comment further."

Brigham said the British Army will fully cooperate with the Canadian authorities as required.

He said soldiers at all levels of the British Army are held to the highest standards and, if any individual fails to meet these standards, the army will take appropriate action.

Any service personnel who are found to have committed an offence, including a criminal offence under the Armed Forces Act 2006 are dealt with through the disciplinary process and may face sanctions including dismissal, Brigham said.

The accused made his first court appearance Monday morning.

A passion for helping every person

Sheffield was the founder of NextGen Drainage Solutions, according to a company post made on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"His absence is felt deeply across the community, our company, and his vast network of friends and colleagues," the company said.

"Brett's passion for helping every person feel valued and cared for, will continue to motivate us. We are finding comfort in our shared commitment to ensuring Brett's legacy thrives."