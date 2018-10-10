Part of Ontario shoreline will remain a popular rest spot for migrating geese and ducks

Every year, tens of thousands of migrating ducks and geese make a pit stop in Brighton, Ont., on their way south for the winter.

"When birds are migrating they need a place to rest," said Nicole Senyi, communications manager for the Ontario Nature Conservancy of Canada. "Coastal wetlands are really great for that."

A 2.5-kilometre stretch of Lake Ontario shoreline located near Presqu'ile Provincial Park went up for sale earlier this year. It was right in the heart of this well-known rest area for ducks and geese.

The Brighton Wetland on the eastern shores of Lake Ontario is pictured here. (David Coulson)

"The property sort of came to our attention in the spring," Senyi said.

This land is also an important nesting area for dozens of wetland birds, including endangered King Rail and threatened Least bittern.

The biggest concern for the Nature Conservancy was that the 93-hectare piece of prime waterfront land would certainly attract developers.

"People like to have vacation homes and houses near the water," Senyi said.

The Nature Conservancy put a plan in motion to purchase the land to ensure it would be preserved. It partnered with another non-profit organization called Ducks Unlimited, which is also dedicated to the conservation of wetlands.

"We also got some funding through the federal government, through the natural areas conservation program," said Senyi. "The community was amazing. The town of Brighton themselves gave us a donation."

Several other donors also stepped up to ensure they were able to close the deal to purchase the land before the end of July.

Canada geese rely on wetland in Brighton every year as a rest area during migration. (Submitted by Vanessa Mooney)

While the primary focus for the new owners of the land will be conservation and ensure that the species using the land can continue to do so, plans are also in the works to make the area more people-friendly.

"It is a marshy area so it would be difficult to walk around," Senyi said. "We are looking at how we can have better access."