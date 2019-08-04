Shooting at Bridle Path mansion leaves man with life-threatening injuries

An early morning shooting in Toronto's Bridle Path neighbourhood has left a man with life-threatening injuries, police and paramedics say.

Emergency crews were called to The Bridle Path, near Bayview Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East, for a report of a shooting at about 6:00 a.m. on Sunday.

When officers arrived at the property, they found a man lying on the ground, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body, according to Katrina Arrogante, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service.

The man was conscious and breathing, she said.

Toronto paramedics took the man to hospital. The man had suffered life-threatening injuries, Dave Viljakainen, deputy commander for Toronto Paramedic Services, told CBC Toronto.

People stand in a driveway on The Bridle Path after the shooting. Officers are speaking to witnesses. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

Several young people were in the driveway when officers arrived. Bottles of alcohol were scattered all over the front lawn.

Emergency Task Force officers were called to the scene to ensure the area was safe and a Forensic Identification Services truck was parked outside.

Officers are speaking to witnesses.

Arrogante said police have not released any suspect information and she could not say if a weapon has been recovered.

According to officers at the scene, the property was listed on Airbnb.