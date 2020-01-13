Engineers to be brought in after fire under bridge in Bloor and Sherbourne area

Structural engineers are being brought in to assess a bridge in the Bloor Street East and Sherbourne Street area after a fire broke out at what's believed to be a homeless encampment in the area.

Toronto Fire Services said it received multiple reports of thick black smoke and possibly small explosions of fuel canisters just before 4:40 p.m.

Toronto Police say it wasn't clear at first where the fire was originating, and that by the time it was located, it had grown considerably.

Approximately five trucks arrived at the scene of the fire. Crews searched the debris for anyone who may have been hurt, but no one was located, said Toronto Fire Capt. David Eckerman.

One window at the Toronto Dominion Bank was cracked as a result of the heat. (Submitted by Jennifer Bradley)

The fire was extinguished relatively quickly, but heavy smoke could be seen in the area by nearby residents.

The bridge's concrete and metal structure was exposed to heat that caused some cracking, said Eckerman.

One window at the Toronto Dominion Bank was also cracked as a result of the heat, he said.

It's not known how long an assessment or repairs could take, but Sherbourne Street remains closed to traffic in the meantime.