He landed his first job at Kawartha Dairy when he was 11. Now he's come back as CEO

One day when Brian Kerr was 11, he hopped on his bike and rode to the now-famous ice cream company, Kawartha Dairy in Bobcaygeon, Ont., to speak with second-generation owner, Monty Crowe, about a job.

Kerr landed the job on the spot and started scooping ice that day.

Thirty-five years later, he's come back to run the place as CEO and general manager, something that Kerr said he always thought he would do.

"As I worked through jobs in finance, sales, marketing, and strategy, I always thought about how that might help me if I was to, one day, come back to work for Kawartha Dairy," Kerr said Thursday on CBC's Ontario Morning.

The second-generation owners of Kawartha Dairy, Jeff Crowe, left, Monty Crowe, centre, and Don Crowe, right, eating ice cream. (Brian Kerr)

For the next nine years, Kerr worked various jobs within the company and he said Crowe became somewhat of a mentor to him.

"[He] encouraged me to go get an education and once I got my degree if I ever wanted to come back to just give him a call."

Kerr worked for Kraft Foods for around two decades before he felt it was time to move on. He said shortly after he left the food giant, he ran into a familiar face.

"I ran into a third-generation owner. His name is Mike Crowe, Monty's son, on the streets of Bobcaygeon," he said.

"He said to me that their current general manager was retiring and asked me if I was interested and I more or less accepted on the spot."

Kawartha Dairy owner, Mike Crowe, left, and Brian Kerr during an inventory count in the ice cream freezer in January 2019. (Brian Kerr)

Now, Kerr is working very closely with the Crowe family, the owners of the company for 82 years.

Kerr is the second person outside the Crowe family to take on the role of general manager. He says he's grateful that someone else has already paved the way.

"One of the main reasons why I came back to Kawartha Dairy is the fact I knew that the family would be supportive of somebody from outside coming in to manage."

When asked how the partnership is going, Kerr said "so far so good."

"They're open to suggestions. I'm open to learning how we've done things for 82 years and I think it makes a great partnership."