U.K. man charged with 2nd-degree murder in fatal Toronto assault
A 28-year-old man from the U.K. is facing a second-degree murder charge after a fatal assault in downtown Toronto last month.
Brett Sheffield, 38, of Manitoba died on Aug. 30, police say
Toronto police say they responded to a call about an assault at King Street West and Portland Street on Aug. 28 at around 11:25 p.m.
The victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and died on Aug. 30.
Police have identified the victim as Brett Sheffield, 38, of Manitoba.
The accused was set to appear in court Monday morning.