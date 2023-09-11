U.K. man charged with 2nd-degree murder in fatal Toronto assault

A 28-year-old man from the U.K. is facing a second-degree murder charge after a fatal assault in downtown Toronto last month.

Toronto police say they responded to a call about an assault at King Street West and Portland Street on Aug. 28 at around 11:25 p.m.

The victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and died on Aug. 30.

Police have identified the victim as Brett Sheffield, 38, of Manitoba.

The accused was set to appear in court Monday morning.