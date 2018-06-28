Man charged with 1st-degree murder in death of Brent Young, police hunt for 2nd suspect
A 26-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a man at a Toronto Community Housing complex and police are searching for a second suspect.
Police are hoping the public's help in locating 39-year-old Mark Thompson
A 26-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a man at a Toronto Community Housing complex and police are searching for a second suspect.
Police were called to the scene in the Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street East area in the early hours of Monday morning.
Inside, officers located Brent Young, 41, suffering "obvious trauma" resulting from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The second suspect, 39-year-old Mark Thompson, is still at large. He also faces a first-degree murder charge.
Anyone who may have seen Thompson between the evening of Sunday, June 24 and Monday, June, June 25 is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers 416-222-8477.