Brampton man arrested for break-ins was motivated by opportunity, not hate: police

Peel police investigators have arrested a Brampton man, 41, in connection with five break-ins in the region that occurred between March and August 2023.

Three of the break-ins happened at places of worship where the suspect was seen on surveillance footage breaking into temples and taking cash from donation boxes, police said in a news release Monday.

Police say two other incidents involved the same suspect breaking into commercial locations and stealing money.

The man was already in custody for similar offences, police said, and has been charged with five counts of break and enter.

Investigators say they are "confident that these were crimes of opportunity to steal cash and not motivated by hate."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Peel police or Crime Stoppers.