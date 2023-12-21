Content
Toronto

Brampton man arrested for break-ins was motivated by opportunity, not hate: police

Peel police arrested a Brampton man in connection with five break-ins. And even though locations included places of worship, police say it was out of opportunity and not hate.

3 break-ins at places of worship, 2 at commercial locations, police say

Saloni Bhugra · CBC News ·
A Peel Regional Police shoulder patch is seen in Mississauga on July 1, 2023.
Anyone with any information about a man arrested in connection with 5 break-ins is asked to contact Peel police or Crime Stoppers. (Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press)

Peel police investigators have arrested a Brampton man, 41, in connection with five break-ins in the region that occurred between March and August 2023.

Three of the break-ins happened at places of worship where the suspect was seen on surveillance footage breaking into temples and taking cash from donation boxes, police said in a news release Monday. 

Police say two other incidents involved the same suspect breaking into commercial locations and stealing money.

The man was already in custody for similar offences, police said, and has been charged with five counts of break and enter.

Investigators say they are "confident that these were crimes of opportunity to steal cash and not motivated by hate."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Peel police or Crime Stoppers.

Saloni Bhugra joined CBC News as a Donaldson Scholar in May 2022. She has since worked with News Network, World Report, World This Hour, and CBC Calgary. Bhugra established a permanent CBC bureau in Lethbridge until she returned to Toronto and started working with Metro Morning. Bhugra is now CBC's Brampton bureau reporter. Contact her by email at Saloni.bhugra@cbc.ca.

