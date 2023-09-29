Security footage captures elaborate burglary at North York home

Michael Sigmundt works from home most days but on Tuesday, he left for an appointment in the morning. That's when a group of burglars took advantage of the empty home near Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue West, and it was all captured on video.

A group of burglars dressed in delivery attire broke into a man's home in North York on Tuesday and allegedly stole more than $20,000 worth of jewellery – as police data shows break-ins are up more than 30 per cent in the Toronto neighbourhood.

Michael Sigmundt works from home most days but on Tuesday, he left for an appointment in the morning. That's when a group of burglars took advantage of the empty home near Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue West, and it was all captured on video.

"[It's] very scary. My daughter was afraid to go to sleep at night and still is," Sigmundt told CBC Toronto.

"Every little sound you're like, 'Oh my god, are they coming back?' It's a terrible violation of your personal space."

At around 11 a.m., security video captured a man wearing a fluorescent safety vest knocking at the door.

"He knocked loudly at the door and sort of stood there. And the UPS driver just happened to deliver a package and the [driver] says hi to the guy and [he] says hi back," Sigmundt said.

Burglars used what appeared to be a small tool to shatter a glass door to enter into the North York home. (Paul Borkwood/CBC)

The man is then seen walking down the street to a parked white Hyundai. Shortly after, a different man and a woman approach the home, entering through the backyard. Then, using what appears to be a small tool, they shatter a window to get inside.

The burglars spent roughly 10 minutes upstairs, then all fled in a car. Sigmundt says they allegedly made off with approximately $20,000 worth of jewellery.

Break-ins up more than 30% in neighbourhood

Break and enters in Toronto's Willowdale West neighbourhood are up more than 30 per cent year-to-date, according to police data. Car thefts are also up nearly 90 per cent and robberies have increased more than 1,000 per cent in that neighbourhood.

Sigmundt says while the home has a security alarm system, it is usually only turned on when the family is away on holiday.

He says he called Toronto police at 4 p.m. that day, when he discovered that his home had been broken into. But he says police came to the home two days later, and was told that the case was low-priority because no one was injured.

Toronto police confirmed they are investigating the incident but could not provide any other details.

To reduce the risk of a break-in, police advise residents to take several precautions including: