Toronto police release clear photos of 2 suspects wanted in home invasion, car theft
Toronto police released clear photos of two suspects wanted in connection with an east end home invasion and car theft.
On Monday, officers received a call for a break and enter at a home in the Danforth and Woodbine avenues area, shortly before 6:45 a.m.
Police say a man and a woman were able to gain entry to the home, with one of the suspects going into the house and stealing a "number of personal items" along with car keys, according to a news release issued Wednesday.
The two then left the home, only to return a short time later to take the vehicle.
The man is described as a "medium build" with a goatee. He was wearing a grey hooded Nike sweatshirt, grey pants, a red baseball hat and black shoes.
The woman has long blonde hair and was wearing a white jacket.
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.