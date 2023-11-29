Content
Toronto

Toronto police release clear photos of 2 suspects wanted in home invasion, car theft

Toronto police released clear photos of two suspects wanted in connection with an east end home invasion and car theft.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police

CBC News ·
Images of a woman and a man captured through a doorbell camera.
Toronto police say a man and a woman, seen in the photo entering a home in the east end early Monday morning and stealing a car along with a 'number of personal items.' (Toronto Police Service handout)

On Monday, officers received a call for a break and enter at a home in the Danforth and Woodbine avenues area, shortly before 6:45 a.m.

Police say a man and a woman were able to gain entry to the home, with one of the suspects going into the house and stealing a "number of personal items" along with car keys, according to a news release issued Wednesday.

The two then left the home, only to return a short time later to take the vehicle.

The man is described as a "medium build" with a goatee. He was wearing a grey hooded Nike sweatshirt, grey pants, a red baseball hat and black shoes.

The woman has long blonde hair and was wearing a white jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.

