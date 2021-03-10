10 people charged in $400K break and enter investigation in Southern Ontario

York Regional Police say they have arrested 10 people and recovered more than $400,000 in cash and property in a massive break and enter investigation focusing on southern Ontario.

The investigation began in 2020, police said in a news release issued Wednesday, as detectives attempted to track down people who were believed to be involved in a number of break and enters.

Officers subsequently carried out search warrants at 11 locations, recovering Canadian, U.S. and Bolivian currency, as well as "significant amounts of stolen property," according to the news release.

People say 10 people from areas including Brampton, Toronto, Caledon and Vaughan were arrested, and now face an array of charges.