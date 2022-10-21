Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto·Video

Laid-off Brampton chef creates Deddy's Kitchen, rises to Youtube stardom

There were a lot of career changes during the pandemic. One Brampton man who was laid off from his kitchen job kept cooking and ended up stumbling into Youtube stardom. He's now known as Deddy of Deddy's Kitchen and his Jamaican recipes are loved across the globe.

Deddy's Kitchen has hundreds of thousands of subscribers, millions of views

Talia Ricci · CBC News ·

Laid-off Brampton chef creates 'Deddy's Kitchen,' rises to Youtube stardom

14 hours ago
Duration 4:43
There were a lot of career changes during the pandemic. For one Brampton man who worked in a kitchen, he kept cooking, and ended up stumbling into YouTube stardom. He's now known as Deddy, of Deddy's Kitchen, and his Jamaican recipes are loved across the globe.

When Oswald Ruddock was laid off in 2020 from the kitchen job he'd had for 19 years, his daughter Sasha pitched an idea a bit out of his comfort zone.

"She said 'daddy you could cook, people love your cooking, so lets start a Youtube channel,'" he recalls.

At the time, the chef felt quite shy about the idea. Two years later, Deddy's Kitchen has amassed hundreds of thousands of subscribers, millions and views and has caught the attention of people around the globe.

Ruddock, now 65, says he's still in shock that his passion for cooking and sharing Jamaican recipes has resonated with so many people.

"I was just doing this thing; it was fun. I didn't know I'd get paid for it," he said.

"My daughter gave me my first paycheque on my birthday and I was shocked."

His old job did call him back, but he declined the offer.

"Everyone has a purpose in life, whether you're young or old. I'm 65, and it's like I just started my life."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Talia Ricci

Talia Ricci is a CBC reporter based in Toronto. She has travelled around the globe with her camera documenting people and places as well as volunteering. Talia enjoys covering offbeat human interest stories and exposing social justice issues. When she's not reporting, you can find her reading or strolling the city with a film camera.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    now