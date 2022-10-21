There were a lot of career changes during the pandemic. For one Brampton man who worked in a kitchen, he kept cooking, and ended up stumbling into YouTube stardom. He's now known as Deddy, of Deddy's Kitchen, and his Jamaican recipes are loved across the globe.

When Oswald Ruddock was laid off in 2020 from the kitchen job he'd had for 19 years, his daughter Sasha pitched an idea a bit out of his comfort zone.

"She said 'daddy you could cook, people love your cooking, so lets start a Youtube channel,'" he recalls.

At the time, the chef felt quite shy about the idea. Two years later, Deddy's Kitchen has amassed hundreds of thousands of subscribers, millions and views and has caught the attention of people around the globe.

Ruddock, now 65, says he's still in shock that his passion for cooking and sharing Jamaican recipes has resonated with so many people.

"I was just doing this thing; it was fun. I didn't know I'd get paid for it," he said.

"My daughter gave me my first paycheque on my birthday and I was shocked."

His old job did call him back, but he declined the offer.

"Everyone has a purpose in life, whether you're young or old. I'm 65, and it's like I just started my life."